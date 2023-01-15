Vigil held for Fritznel Richard, migrant found dead near Roxham Road

Members of the Montreal community and Haitian diaspora gathered late Sunday to honour the memory of Fritznel Richard, a Haitian migrant whose body was found near the Canadian border in early January.

The event, organized by Solidarity Across Borders and the Caring for Social Justice Collective, took place at the Guy-Favreau Complex in downtown Montreal.

At the end of December 2022, Richard attempted to reach his wife and child in the U.S.

While trekking through the forest near Roxham Road, an unofficial migrant crossing through the Canada-U.S. border, he got lost in a winter storm and couldn't find his way back.

"It was a desperation caused by administrative delays, he had no hope. He could not work either because of the work permit delays. All this, plus the stress and separation from his wife, convinced him to return to his family," said Hady Anne, spokesperson for Solidarity Across Borders, in an interview.

His body was found on Jan. 4. Police have confirmed he died of hypothermia.

Anne described this loss of life as "disturbing."

"Unfortunately, this is not the first case, and there are so many others," Anne said, himself having immigrated several years ago. "It is really disappointing and sad to see, still today, people dying like this because of the dysfunction of our administration. It's terrible."

"The primary responsibility lies with the Canadian state," he said, which often lets people in without ensuring the necessary conditions for integration are in place.

"Canada must listen to the organizations working on the ground. By listening to the heart of migrants, we can avoid situations like this," he added. "If we allowed people to come to the border crossing to make their asylum claim, we would not be in this situation."

MIGRANT CRISIS

Fritznel Richard's case is neither the first nor the last of its kind.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data, more than 23,000 people entered Canada through Roxham Road between January and August 2022.

In January 2017, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that the country would take care of migrants showing up at its doorstep.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror, and war, know that Canada will welcome you regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength," the Tweet read.

According to Hady Anne, it's a sense of hope that leads people to seek refuge in Quebec and other provinces.

"Now, when they come, the delays are extremely long. How can you live in Montreal on $600 a month? People want to work, and work permits take six to nine months, sometimes even a year, to be granted," he said.

Anne said Solidarity Across Borders met with Immigration Minister Sean Fraser las November to "give him some solutions."

"Since then, there has been radio silence. We're still waiting for a response," said Anne.

Before his body was found, Fritznel Richard had been the subject of a search notice issued during the holiday season by the Sûreté du Québec, between Dec. 27 and 29.

Police had stopped the search after receiving information that the man had entered the U.S.

The man had lived in Montreal for about a year after crossing the border into Canada. His wife had returned to Florida with her young child because she could not find a job. It was while trying to reach her that Richard lost his life.