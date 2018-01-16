Vigil for Fr. Emmett 'Pops' Johns Wednesday; funeral and visitation next week
Father Emmett Johns, known as Pops in Montreal, smiles at the end of a ceremony where he was decorated with the Ordre National du Quebec as a Grand Officer, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2003. at the Quebec Legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Jacques Boissinot
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 7:05AM EST
A vigil in tribute of Father Emmett ‘Pops’ Johns will be held Wednesday afternoon at Émilie-Gamelin Park.
The event starts at 5 p.m.
Johns was best known for his decades of work with Montreal’s street kids, founding the charity organization Dans La Rue.
He died Saturday at 89 years old.
In addition to the vigil, there will be a public visitation for Johns at Montreal city hall on January 25 and 26, followed by a funeral on Jan. 27 at St. Patrick's Basilica on 460 Rene-Levesque St. W downtown.
More details of the commemoration ceremony are to come.