MONTREAL - A Black stage tech at Parc Jean-Drapeau who had a racial slur used against him and was reassigned without explanation in 2016 wants the city of Montreal to take action against discrimination.

In 2016, Bienne Blemur, 63, was an experienced stage rigger--a job that requires a head for heights and the ability to install heavy equipment.

When he arrived for a job in the summer of 2016, he was assigned to lift equipment--a role for which he felt overqualified.

Later, while carrying the equipment, he accidentally hit a co-worker on the helmet with a pipe. The co-worker exploded at him, using a racial slur.

"It's always the same phrase that comes back to me," he said at a press conference on Monday. "Be careful f--ing n---er."

"It hurts. It always hurts."

Blemur complained to his employer, who told him to be called a racial slur is no worse than "to be laughed at for one's baldness," according to a press release from the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Blemur said he filed a complaint with his union three years ago, and it was settled. He was promised a safe working environment, but he said that didn't happen. His co-worker was promoted, and Blemur was given menial work until he went on leave for stress.

"Any black person should not be able to be called the n-word in front of everyone, and suffer the additional humiliation of not getting even an apology," said Fo Niemi CRARR executive director. The organization is asking Mayor Valerie Plante to intervene.

The city of Montreal refused to comment on Monday because the case is before the courts. Blemur's union declined to comment as well.

With files from CTV Montreal's Emily Campbell