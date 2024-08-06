Veteran quarterback Dominique Davis signs on with Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran American quarterback Dominique Davis on Tuesday.

The move comes after veteran backup Caleb Evans suffered a knee injury in Montreal's 33-16 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday. The Alouettes announced Tuesday that Evans' injury is season-ending.

The six-foot-four 215-pound Davis is in his ninth CFL season and second stint with Montreal. He played for the team in 2022, rushing for 13 TDs.

The 35-year-old Davis spent last season with the B.C. Lions. He has appeared in 82 regular-season games with Winnipeg (2015-17), Ottawa (2018-19, 2021), Montreal and B.C., completing 344-of-549 passes for 3,967 yards with 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Davis has also rushed for 30 touchdowns over his CFL career.