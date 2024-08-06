MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Veteran quarterback Dominique Davis signs on with Montreal Alouettes

    Montreal Alouettes quarterback Dominique Davis (4) looks to make a pass against the Toronto Argonauts during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Nick Iwanyshyn, The Canadian Press) Montreal Alouettes quarterback Dominique Davis (4) looks to make a pass against the Toronto Argonauts during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Nick Iwanyshyn, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran American quarterback Dominique Davis on Tuesday.

    The move comes after veteran backup Caleb Evans suffered a knee injury in Montreal's 33-16 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday. The Alouettes announced Tuesday that Evans' injury is season-ending.

    The six-foot-four 215-pound Davis is in his ninth CFL season and second stint with Montreal. He played for the team in 2022, rushing for 13 TDs.

    The 35-year-old Davis spent last season with the B.C. Lions. He has appeared in 82 regular-season games with Winnipeg (2015-17), Ottawa (2018-19, 2021), Montreal and B.C., completing 344-of-549 passes for 3,967 yards with 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

    Davis has also rushed for 30 touchdowns over his CFL career.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News