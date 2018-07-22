

CTV Montreal





Going to the local park to play in the sandbox is just about every child’s idea of a good time – but it’s a lot more fun if there are toys to play with.

A pilot project in Verdun is making that possible.

The City of Montreal has covered the installation costs for community toy boxes in the borough, where children can use toys and then return them when finished.

The boxes function on the honour system, and parents can donate toys their kids no longer want.

According to city councillors, it's representative of an opportunity to teach children about sharing and paying it forward.

“So when they come to the park with their children, their children know ‘oh that was my truck,’ and they see other kids playing with it, and they’re like ‘oh I’m glad to see my toy that I shared [and] didn’t want to use anymore,” said City Councillor Sterling Downey. “Now somebody else takes pleasure in it.”

The box is reserved for toys that are safe for use in the sand or on the grass – anything from trucks and balls, to shovels and Frisbees.

“We have our services go around every couple of weeks and verify the condition and the quality of the stuff that’s in the boxes, as well as the boxes themselves,” Downey added.

The pilot project may extend to other parks city-wide, he says, but for now he’s certain the project will keep its roots in Verdun.