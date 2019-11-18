UPDATE: Police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 18) that the the woman was found safe and sound.

-----

MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are seeking the public's help in finding a Cowansville woman who was last seen Saturday in Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec says the woman was last seen boarding a bus around 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Central Station in Montreal.

Investigators believe she could be in Ontario.

Police say her family has reason to fear for the woman's safety.

The woman stands five feet three inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has very long, curly auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her shoulders, right hand and wrist.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark green winter coat with a fur-lined hood and black Doc Martens boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the SQ directly at 1-800-659-4264.