UPDATE: On Wednesday police arrested Sean Brennan, who went missing on Monday from the Pinel Institute.

Brennan was located by officers in LaSalle and they promptly placed him under arrest.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking the population for help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing from the Philippe Pinel Institute since Monday afternoon.

Police say Sean Brennan -- who stabbed a man to death in 2011 -- could be a danger to himself. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911 and not attempt to intervene.

Brennan has a lengthy criminal record and was found not criminally responsible for the death of a 41-year-old man in Pointe-Claire in 2011.

According to reports, Brennan was not taking the medication he had been prescribed for paranoid schizophrenia, and was in a state of psychosis when he stabbed Brian Bougie 91 times.

During the trial, the court heard that Brennan believed his life was a reality TV show similar to the plot in the Jim Carrey film 'The Truman Show'. A psychiatric evaluation revealed he thought actors were telling him to commit murder.

Police say Brennan evaded legal custody at the Pinel Institute Monday, a university hospital specializing in forensic psychiatry for patients who present risks of violent behaviour.

They say Brennan may have had a pass to leave the institute temporarily.

His criminal record includes illegal firearms possession, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, uttering death threats and breaking bail conditions on several occasions.

Brennan is 1.8 metres tall (5’11’’) and weighs 95 kgs (210 lbs.). He has a shaved head and green eyes. He speaks both English and French.

The last time he was seen, Brennan was wearing a long black coat, grey jeans and a black short-sleeved shirt. Police say he went missing at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he may be in the greater Montreal area or in the region around Alexandria, Ont.

Anyone with information that could help locate him should call the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.