Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University

Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University.

The premier made the comment on Thursday, even though the Quebec Superior Court rejected a request for an injunction to move the encampment, which has been in place since Saturday.

Legault said the camp was "illegal" and that "the law must be respected."

In an exchange with reporters Thursday, Legault said, "McGill is clear; they don't want these encampments and I think that I rely on the officers to make sure to stop that."

When asked if he wanted to see police step in immediately, he responded, "At the time that they will judge that it will be the right one."

"Everybody in Quebec has to respect laws and right now, the encampments are illegal, so we have to respect the law and I want to make sure that the police officers make sure too that the laws are respected," he said.

Earlier this week, McGill University requested that police intervene to have the camp dismantled.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2024.