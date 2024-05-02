MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Parti Quebecois accuses Quebec Solidaire of compromising on positions to win votes

    PQ MNA Pascale Berube accused QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of compromising on his principles in order to win votes as the QS male spokesperson reacts to the shock resignation of his female counterpart Emilise Lessard-Therrien. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)_ PQ MNA Pascale Berube accused QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of compromising on his principles in order to win votes as the QS male spokesperson reacts to the shock resignation of his female counterpart Emilise Lessard-Therrien. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)_
    Share

    The Parti Québécois (PQ) suggested on Thursday that Québec Solidaire (QS) is ready to compromise on its principles to win votes.

    The PQ statement comes the day after QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois issued an ultimatum to his party.

    On Wednesday, the QS male co-spokesperson demanded changes to the party's program and statutes so that his party could "become a party of government."

    In a press scrum on Thursday morning, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said that it is not customary for parties to meddle in the internal affairs of other political parties, but at the same time added that QS is announcing in advance that it will moderate its positions to achieve greater success.

    For his part, Liberal MNA André Fortin asserted that Nadeau-Dubois was undergoing a test of his leadership.

    He added that he would believe in the changes to refocus QS once they were adopted.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News