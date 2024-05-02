Parti Quebecois accuses Quebec Solidaire of compromising on positions to win votes

The Parti Québécois (PQ) suggested on Thursday that Québec Solidaire (QS) is ready to compromise on its principles to win votes.

The PQ statement comes the day after QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois issued an ultimatum to his party.

On Wednesday, the QS male co-spokesperson demanded changes to the party's program and statutes so that his party could "become a party of government."

In a press scrum on Thursday morning, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said that it is not customary for parties to meddle in the internal affairs of other political parties, but at the same time added that QS is announcing in advance that it will moderate its positions to achieve greater success.

For his part, Liberal MNA André Fortin asserted that Nadeau-Dubois was undergoing a test of his leadership.

He added that he would believe in the changes to refocus QS once they were adopted.