Montreal weather: Will April showers bring May flowers?

April continued the trend of above-average temperatures in Montreal, but the mercury was nowhere near as high as it was throughout the winter and early spring.

The mean temperature in Montreal in April was 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal, while the previous four months, from December to March, saw average temperatures of more than 4 C above average.

Montreal recorded a stretch of unseasonably warm weather from April 8 to 12, with daytime highs climbing into the upper teens.

This culminated in the year's first reading higher than 20 degrees in Montreal on April 12 (21.9 C).

Montreal recorded a second 20-degree high on April 27 with a reading of 20.6 C.

While the city saw warmer than average temperatures in April, the difference was more pronounced across northern Quebec, where the mean temperature was more than 3 C above normal.

In terms of precipitation, April turned out to be a wet month for Montreal.

The city recorded 142 mm of precipitation compared to an average of 82 mm.

A spring snowstorm in Montreal from April 3 to April 4 resulted in 26 cm of snow, or double the monthly average.

The first week of May in the city should continue to feature near or slightly above average temperatures with on-and-off wet weather.

NORMAL HIGH: 17 C

NORMAL LOW: 5 C

The trend is expected to continue throughout the month across southern Quebec, with warmer weather triggering occasional thunderstorms.

Periods of snow may be possible for eastern and northern parts of the province through mid-May.