Christine Labrie becomes Quebec Solidaire (QS) interim women's co-spokesperson

Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie has been named interim women's co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire (QS).

The party made the announcement at noon on Thursday, a few days after the shock resignation of co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien.

Incidentally, Labrie entered the race to become the party's female co-spokesperson, but finished third and was eliminated in the first round last November against Lessard-Therrien and Ruba Ghazal.

Labrie will therefore team up with Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in the party's two-headed female-male leadership.

On Monday, Lessard-Therrien announced that she would not be returning from sick leave and would be resigning after a few months in office.

She was highly critical of Nadeau-Dubois's small team at the helm of the party.