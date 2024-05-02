MONTREAL
    Christine Labrie becomes Quebec Solidaire (QS) interim women's co-spokesperson

    Christine Labrie has been names interim Quebec Solidaire female co-spokesperson after the shock resignation of Emilise Lessard-Therrien.
    Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie has been named interim women's co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire (QS).

    The party made the announcement at noon on Thursday, a few days after the shock resignation of co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien.

    Incidentally, Labrie entered the race to become the party's female co-spokesperson, but finished third and was eliminated in the first round last November against Lessard-Therrien and Ruba Ghazal.

    Labrie will therefore team up with Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in the party's two-headed female-male leadership.

    On Monday, Lessard-Therrien announced that she would not be returning from sick leave and would be resigning after a few months in office.

    She was highly critical of Nadeau-Dubois's small team at the helm of the party.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2024. 

