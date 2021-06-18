MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the Canadian government is looking at a plan to reopen the United States border to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Legault, who had a telephone meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the other premiers on Thursday, told reporters today it could happen when current border restrictions expire on July 21.

However, he says that Quebec isn't planning to allow the use of proof of vaccination for people to access private activities, like concerts.

Quebec's public health institute says 79.8 per cent of residents over 12 have received at least one dose of vaccine and 16.8 per cent of residents are now adequately vaccinated.

The province reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations decreased by three to 175, while 39 people were listed in intensive care, a drop of two.