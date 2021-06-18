MONTREAL -- The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reports that there are 1,505 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

That number is the lowest it has been since 1,519 active cases were reported Aug. 31.

Quebec also reported that 127 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 373,658 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 360,973 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 194.

Quebec added two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, which occurred before June 11.

Since the pandemic began, 11,180 Quebecers have died, the province says.

Hospitalizations continue to drop with three fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals than a day before for a total of 175. Of those, 39 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On June 16, 22,677 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 103,391 more doses of vaccine, including 97,768 in the past 24 hours.

The province reports that 5,916,708 people have got their first dose (79 per cent of the population), while 1,254,334 people (17 per cent) have received both doses.

Quebec has received 7,802,879 doses of vaccine, including 170,240 of the 654,080 doses of Moderna jabs that are expected this week.

REGIONAL DATA

No regions in Quebec reported more than 40 new COVID-19 cases, with four regions adding more than 10 new cases: Montreal (36 new, 132,246 total), Monteregie (17 new, 51,200 total), Laval (14 new, 31,464 total), and Outaouais (12 new, 12,415 total).

The two new deaths were reported in the Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec region, bringing the total number of deaths in that region to 522.