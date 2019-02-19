

Two men were hospitalized Tuesday morning after being hit by a small truck in a parking lot.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. in a parking lot at 8585 Cote de Liesse, adjacent to CAE Inc.

Police said the driver suddenly swerved and hit several parked vehicles before striking the two men and inflicting serious head injuries.

Both pedestrians were conscious when first responders arrived, and the victims were rushed to hospital to be treated. At last report they were reported as being in serious condition.

Officers said it's possible the driver had some sort of medical incident, but have not said if the driver was taken to hospital.

Crash scene investigators were at the scene Tuesday morning to determine exactly what happened.