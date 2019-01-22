Featured Video
Two Montrealers nominated for Academy Awards
The short movie Marguerite, directed by Marianne Farley, has been nominated for an Academy Award.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 8:57AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Several Canadians have landed Oscar nominations.
The category for best animated short includes the Pixar production "Bao" by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.
Also on that list is "Animal Behaviour" by Vancouver's David Fine and Alison Snowden, and "Weekends" by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez.
Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal -- Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."
Shi is the first female director to helm a Pixar short film.
The eight-minute "Bao" is the story of "an empty-nesting Chinese mom (who) gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life."
Fine and Snowden are a husband-and-wife filmmaking team who won an Oscar in 1994 for best animated short for "Bob's Birthday."
"Animal Behaviour" was produced at the National Film Board of Canada and gives a comedic look at animals in a group therapy session.
Jimenez has been a story artist for more than 10 years, at companies including Disney Feature Animation and Pixar, where he currently works.
His film "Weekends" is set in 1980s Toronto and features hand-drawn animations.