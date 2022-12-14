Two Montreal men arrested in connection with jewelry theft in La Tuque, Que.

Two Montreal men have been arrested in connection with a jewelry theft last month in La Tuque, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

On Wednesday, the SQ reported that Carlos Estenssoro, 38, and Yannick Tanguay, 41, have already appeared at the La Tuque courthouse via videoconference to be charged with break and entry and theft.

They were kept in custody pending the outcome of the legal proceedings against them.

On Nov. 24, around 3:50 a.m., a passerby reported that the front door of a jewelry store on Saint-Antoine Street in La Tuque had its glass window smashed. Police later confirmed there had been a major jewelry theft inside.

The investigation led police to search a residence on Faribault Avenue in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The SQ says the investigation is continuing, as Estenssoro and Tanguay may be linked to other cases of break and entry in other parts of Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2022.