Two Jewish congregations will soon share one synagogue as attendance declines among those who attend services regularly.

When Shaare Zion Congregation members in Cote St. Luc heard that Beth-El Congregation in Mount Royal was having a hard time maintaining the 700-seat synagogue with declining numbers, they offered a solution.

"When were heard our brothers and sisters just over in TMR were going to be looking for a new place, we opened our doors to them," said Rabbi Aubrey Glazer.

Leaving the building in Mount Royal will not be easy for many congregants.

"My wife and I were married here," said Beth-El president Morton J. Mendelson. "My children had bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah here. There's a strong connection to the place."

"As far back as I can remember, Beth-El has played a central role in my life," said Maxine Bercovici.

After the high holidays, the two congregations will share the same building.

The decline in numbers at the two congregations mirrors those across the country.

Statistics Canada numbers show 21 per cent of Canadians attend a service once a week compared to 30 per cent 10 years ago.

The two congregations have similar traditions, but they will each be maintaining their unique identities.