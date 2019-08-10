

The Canadian Press





Two people were injured in a shooting that followed a fight involving 20 people in the Ville Marie borough on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Clark and Sherbrooke. Police were close to the scene when the conflict started. The group quickly dispersed when police approached the scene following the shots.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the upper body and a 29-year-old woman suffered injuries to her lower body. Both were taken to hospital and police said their lives are not in danger.

The alleged gunman fled in a vehicle that was stopped by police. Two other people in the vehicle were interviewed by police but their role in the incident remains unknown.

Several people were identified by police and were met by investigators. The circumstances surrounding the fight are not yet known.

A security perimeter was established around the crime scene and part of Clark St. was closed as part of the investigation. Police said they were trying to determine if any surveillance cameras belonging to businesses in the area captured any of the incident.