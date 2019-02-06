Featured Video
Two dead in spectacular crash on Joliette highway
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 1:18PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 3:25PM EST
Two people have died following a spectacular car crash in Joliette on Wednesday morning.
At least three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened on Rte-158 near Blvd. de L’Industrie just after 11:00 a.m.
Cell phone footage showed a truck engulfed in flames on the scene.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
The two victims succumbed to their injuries in-hospital.
Police have stopped traffic in both areas while the site is cleaned up and an investigation is conducted.
