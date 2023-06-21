Two arrests and court appearances for the murder of a woman last year in RDP

A man and a woman believed by Montreal police to be involved in a murder committed nearly 13 months ago in the city's northeast were arrested on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, where they will be charged with first-degree murder.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that the two suspects, a 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were apprehended in the Anjou and Montréal-Nord boroughs.

The female victim was 22 years old. Her identity was still unknown on Wednesday.

On May 29, 2022, at around 10:20 pm, her body was found in a parked vehicle near the intersection of Boulevard de la Rivière-des-Prairies and 7th Street, in the Rivière-des-Prairies district.

There were no apparent signs of violence. The case was initially treated as a suspicious death and transferred to the SPVM's Major Crimes Section.

After several months of investigation, the evidence gathered confirmed that it was murder.

Despite the arrest of two suspects, the SPVM is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the 911 emergency hotline. In addition, rewards of up to $3,000 are available from Info-Crime Montréal for information leading to the arrest of suspects, under certain conditions.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 21, 2023.