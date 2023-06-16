Man, 83, charged with second-degree murder after shooting death of woman in Mont-Tremblant

An 83-year-old man appeared in court Friday to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the Laurentians last week.

Bernard Melvin Devoe was initially charged with attempted murder earlier this week, but the charge was upgraded after the victim, a 51-year-old woman, died of her injuries.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home on St-Roch Street in Mont-Tremblant on June 11 around 12:30 a.m. and found the injured woman. She was sent to hospital in critical condition where police feared for her life.

Police have not confirmed whether or not there is a connection between the accused and the victim.

The accused was arrested at the scene and was later questioned by investigators with the Sûreté du Québec's major crime unit.

Devoe is scheduled to appear in court again on June 22.