MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the hit-and-run accident that caused the death of a 16-year-old on the evening of Sept. 29 in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, in the Lanaudière region.

One of the men is a 20-year-old resident of Terrebonne; the other is a 21-year-old resident of Sainte-Sophie. Police say all indications are that one of them drove the vehicle involved in the collision, but it is not yet clear which one.

The Sûreté du Québec said both men were arrested without incident. They are to be questioned on Wednesday by investigators. They will then appear by videoconference, probably in the late afternoon, at the Joliette courthouse, on charges that have yet to be specified.

The deadly crash occurred around 8 p.m. while the teenager was walking along Route 335. The driver of the vehicle involved did not stop to provide assistance.

Approximately 48 hours after the incident, the SQ released a video showing a light-coloured Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a possibly damaged right front headlight. The extended cab vehicle was equipped with dual wheels, roof lights and a rear towing system.

The next day, a pick-up truck was seized by the police; it resembled the vehicle in question.

The SQ is not yet able to confirm if there is a link between this vehicle and the people arrested Wednesday morning.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021.