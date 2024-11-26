MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police search for teen girl who has been missing for a week

    Montreal police are searching for 16-year-old Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette who has been missing since Nov. 20. (SPVM) Montreal police are searching for 16-year-old Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette who has been missing since Nov. 20. (SPVM)
    Montreal police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 20.

    Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette was last seen in the Ville-Marie borough.

    She is 5’2”, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

    Her loved ones worry for her safety and the police’s disappearance, family search and parental abduction team is on the case.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station. 

