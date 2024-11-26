MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shipping container of teddy bears pulled out of river near Montreal

    An aerial view shows a ship sailing through the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) An aerial view shows a ship sailing through the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A shipping container full of teddy bears that fell into the St. Lawrence River near the Port of Montreal over the weekend has been successfully removed.

    An employee with the company Urgence Marine Environment confirmed the container has been pulled from the water but did not provide further details.

    A spokesperson with Montreal's port said today that the container fell off a ship late Saturday during a transfer and was found the next day near Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore.

    Renée Larouche says the registry associated with the container suggested it contained stuffed animals and posed no danger to the public.

    She said she wasn't exactly sure how the container would be removed, but expected it to involve heavy equipment.

    Larouche said it's "very rare" for a container to be lost at the port and an investigation is underway to find out what happened.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News