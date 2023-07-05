Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist

Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said Wednesday morning that no charges will be laid against the 53-year-old man who was driving a tanker truck shortly after 11 a.m. towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge on Papineau Avenue when he ran over a 43-year-old man who, witnesses say, fell off his bicycle into the path of the truck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after the accident, officers could not locate the truck that continued on its route, and officers were considering the possibility of it being a criminal hit-and-run.

Police later located the truck and interviewed the driver on Tuesday night.

Cycling advocates are urging riders to be cautious on Montreal roads, particularly when near big vehicles.

"You should not be overtaking, on the left on the right," said Velo Quebec spokesperson Magali Brebonne. "You shouldn't be around trucks. You should really stay back for your own safety because we often don't realize how wide blind spots are around those trucks."