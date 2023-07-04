Montreal police locate driver of truck suspected of running over cyclist in deadly collision

Montreal police say they have located the truck believed to be involved in a deadly collision with a cyclist Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck is a 53-year-old man, who will be questioned by investigators later Tuesday evening, according to Montreal police. The vehicle was found in an area off the Island of Montreal, said police spokesperson Julien Levesque. He did not provide further details.

Police confirmed the victim is a 43-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of a cyclist in his 40s remains at the scene of a deadly collision with a tanker truck on Papineau Avenue, near Maisonneuve Boulevard, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Sasha Teman/CTV News)

Around 11:20 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting the fatal collision on Papineau Avenue at the de Maisonneuve Boulevard East intersection near The Village neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they located the cyclist on the ground.

Police are not describing the event as a hit-and-run because their investigation is still ongoing.

"At this time, a hit-and-run could be a possibility. Maybe there’s a possibility that the driver didn’t notice that he hit or came in collision with that cyclist," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant Tuesday afternoon.

"We're not closing any doors at this time. All hypotheses are going to be looked at."

Brabant said witnesses reported seeing the cyclist fall into the intersection as the truck was heading north on Papineau. Police said the truck continued driving on the Jacques-Cartier bridge toward Montreal's South Shore after running over the cyclist.