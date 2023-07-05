Cyclist struck and injured by bus near fatal collision in Montreal on Tuesday

A second cyclist was hit by a large vehicle two blocks from where one was killed on Tuesday in the afternoon. The 56-year-old man, however, did not suffer serious injuries.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a 911 call at around 11:25 p.m. reported a cyclist being hit by a city bus at the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Dorion Street near the Papineau metro station.

Officers arrived to find a man on the ground who was conscious and injured to the upper body.

"He was transported to the hospital and there is no fear for his life," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The 47-year-old man who was driving the bus was not injured but was also transported to the hospital as he was suffering from nervous shock, Chevrefils said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the bus and the bicycle were travelling west on de Maisonneuve when the bus driver made a left turn onto Dorion and hit the cyclist at low speeds. The cyclist was in the bike lane.

Police did not open a criminal investigation into the collision.

It was the second collision involving a cyclist near Papineau metro on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a tanker truck that was driving on Papineau Avenue through the intersection with Maisonneuve.

The driver was located later in the day the police investigation is ongoing.