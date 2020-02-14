TROIS-RIVIERES, QC -- An investigation launched over three years ago by the Trois-Rivieres police (DPTR) finally ended resolving some thirty break and enter and theft cases.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested by police investigators on Thursday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in the Criminal Division at the Trois-Rivières Courthouse on Friday on charges of break and enter and theft.

The DPTR claims that the crimes were committed in several areas of the city, most of them between September 2016 and December 2017.

In all of the files, the material sought by the thief included jewelry, Canadian and American money, laptops, game consoles and other electronic items.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.