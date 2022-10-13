Three-year Lafontaine Tunnel overhaul will make for 'slow and painful' South Shore commute

A monster overhaul of the Lafontaine Tunnel, expected to create long-term challenges for South Shore commuters, is set to begin at the end of October.

The major refurbishment is expected to take three years. As of October 31, the capacity of the six-lane tunnel will be reduced by half, with just one lane heading south, and two-way traffic on the northbound side, according to a Thursday technical briefing from Quebec’s transport ministry.

Exo will offer free shuttles for commuters heading into Montreal, but some South Shore mayors expect many people will choose alternate routes like the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

“It’s not going to be an easy journey, and it’s going to be a long journey. They believe it will be completed by the end of 2025,” Mario Lemay, the mayor of Sainte-Julie, told CTV News.

Lemay said 30-35 per cent of residents in his municipality travel daily to Montreal for work or study, with many using the Lafontaine tunnel to get there.

He predicted if they continue to take their car instead of switching to public transportation, it will be a "slow and painful," commute, he said.

DATES TO REMEMBER

To prepare the tunnel for lane reconfigurations, there will be the following road closures:

weekend of Oct. 21 – complete closure of the tunnel toward Montreal

week of Oct. 24 – only two lanes per direction will be open

Some overnight closures may also be required during the week.

weekend of Oct. 28 – complete closure of the tunnel towards the South Shore.

The schedule could be modified for several reasons, including bad weather conditions.

FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT

To encourage drivers to take public transit, Quebec’s transport ministry (MTQ) is arranging a free shuttle bus service starting Oct. 17 for the next three years to South Shore parking lots and the Radisson terminus in Montreal.

As an additional incentive, shuttle users will be handed two free tickets at the Radisson terminus so they can continue their trip. The passes will be distributed over six weeks, until Nov. 27, the MTQ announced.

Metro service on the yellow line will also be improved and the number of bus departures to the Longueuil terminus will be increased.

Sections of roadways will be reserved for taxis, buses and carpooling on highway 20 toward Montreal.

The Quebec government will also finance a new carpooling pilot project to try and help alleviate traffic.

TUNNEL PROJECT

About 120,000 vehicles use the Lafontaine Tunnel each day, according to MTQ figures.

Over the next three years, it will undergo a major structural refurbishment and an upgrade of its operating equipment.

Service corridors will be redesigned and fire protection will be added.

The concrete slabs on Highway 25 will also get a makeover and will be rebuilt in both directions over a distance of 13 km.

The project is expected to cost a total of $431.8 M, with $427.7 M financed by the federal government, $3 M from the City of Montreal and $1.1 M from the City of Boucherville.