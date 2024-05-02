Celine Dion-driven musical comedy 'Titanique' to hit Montreal, Toronto

The farcical Celine Dion jukebox musical "Titanique" is setting its course for Canada.

Producers of the off-Broadway smash say the show will make its maiden voyage to Montreal later this year, followed by dates in Toronto.

"Titanique" is a musical parody of James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster "Titanic" and has a Dion character crashing a group tour at a Titanic museum and leading them through the supposed true story of Jack and Rose.

Some of Dion's biggest hits are scattered throughout the comedy, including "A New Day Has Come," "I Drove All Night" and the unsinkable love anthem "My Heart Will Go On."

An early version of the show premiered in Los Angeles seven years ago.

Still, it became a buzzworthy hit in 2022 when its off-Broadway performances drew enthusiastic reviews and big crowds shortly after theatres reopened from the pandemic.

"Titanique" is slated for performances at Montreal's Segal Centre for the Performing Arts from Oct. 27 to Nov. 24.

It will then move to Toronto's CAA Theatre from Dec. 5 to Jan. 12.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.