Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment

A heavy police presence was deployed at McGill University on Thursday as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.

The school asked people not to use the central entrance to its downtown campus via the Roddick Gates on Sherbrooke Street.

"Police told McGill security that the SPVM received information about a protest heading to our downtown campus," an internal note from the university states. "The police mobilized officers and have talked to individuals in the encampment and in the protest."

This comes as Jewish groups launched a counter-protest to the pro-Palestinian encampment near the Roddick Gates.

“We really want to send a message to other students both in Montreal and more globally that the Jewish community still stands with them, that we stand united and that we’re not going to kowtow to anti-Semitism," said Jamie Fabien, a second-year law student at McGill, who was with the pro-Israeli protest.

"We support the right of free speech, we support the right of freedom of assembly. The problem that we have is with this messaging that they’re provoking in intifada and calls for violence."

A poster shared on social media called on people to "demand that McGill University enforces its policies and to stand against Jew-hatred on campus. Never again is now."

"We're here for safety purposes to make sure that we can intervene if anything is going on," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "Obviously, we want these protests to go really calmly, peacefully."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the police presence is to protect the right to demonstrate but also to ensure it remains peaceful.

"Out metropolis values peace, listening and inclusion," she wrote on X. "In Montreal, it is possible to express yourself while respecting rights and laws. We must all defend these common values."

A pro-Palestinian rally was also organized at 11:30 a.m. at the Roddick Gates by groups supporting the encampment.

The encampment has been on McGill's lower field since last weekend, demanding the university divest from funds they claim are connected to Israel.

"We are a peaceful encampment and we will remain like that," said Ali Salman, a representative of the encampment. "When there is an act of provocation, which is clearly, the counter-protests that were made were clearly an act of provocation or instigation...we have the community behind us who's willing to support us, to defend us. We will remain peaceful and remain on our message, which is divest."

The group says they also want the school to cut academic ties with Israeli institutions and denounce Israel's offensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has led to more than 34,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the local health ministry.

Brabant notes the police's main goal is to keep the opposing camps apart to avoid any injury.

"We're in constant communication with the people from the encampment and McGill University to reassure them of why we're here, why there's an increase of police presence," said Brabant. "It's just to make sure that nothing goes on and that people can protest peacefully."

He points out that there have been no issues since the encampment started on Saturday and the force has been evaluating its next steps since a court injunction over the encampment was rejected on Wednesday.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) also inspected the encampment and concluded that it was safe.

However, Brabant says police are ready to intervene if the situation escalates.







"We're aware of what's going in the States, [and] we're aware of, of maybe what could go on," said Brabant. "At this point, we want everything to be done peacefully since the beginning, and we're going to continue in that direction."

The encampment in Montreal is one of a wave of similar protests across university campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.