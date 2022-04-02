Three more Liberal MNAs not seeking reelection in Quebec election

Three more Liberal MNAs will not seek reelection in Quebec's fall election.

Laporte MNA and Liberal international relations and francophonie critic Nichole Menard, Vimont MNA and public security critic Jean Rousselle and Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA and higher education and French-language protection critic Helene David will not have their names on ballots in the Oct. 3 provincial election.

The three candidates join Christine St-Pierre, Lise Theriault, Gaetan Barrette, and other sitting MNAs who will not run again for the official opposition party.

"It has been an honour to carry your voices and aspirations to the National Assembly during my mandate," said Menard in a Liberal party release. "Throughout my political career, I have dedicated myself to improving the quality of life of the citizens of Laporte and when comparing my riding today versus what it was when I arrived in 2007, I leave with a sense of accomplishment."

Menard served five terms over 15 years and served as Minister of Tourism under Jean Charest's government.

"Since 2008, the residents of Laporte County have been fortunate to be represented by Nicole Ménard, a woman of heart who has always defended their interests with determination," said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. "I will always remember Nicole's great rigour and class and I sincerely thank her for her years of participation in the economic and social development of Quebec."

Rouselle has been an MNA in Vimont for 10 years. He has served in the shadow cabinet on various files throughout his tenure.

He said with "a heavy heart" that he will now spend more time with his family.

"After ten years of active politics, it is time for me to put my loved ones first: my wife, my son and my grandchildren," said Rouselle.

"A man of integrity, generosity and openness to the world, Jean has left his mark on the riding of Vimont, which is and always will be a great family to him," said Anglade.

David served two terms in the Salon Bleu first representing Outremont and then Marguerite-Bourgeoys. She served in Philippe Couillard's government as Minister of Protection and Promotion of the French Language (2014-2016), Minister of Culture and Communications (2014-2016), Minister of Higher Education (2016-2018), and Minister responsible for the Status of Women (2017-2018).

"I leave with a sense of accomplishment," said David. "As minister and official opposition critic, I have had the privilege of contributing to the advancement of culture, higher education, the status of women, the protection and promotion of the French language, secularism, as well as the protection of youth within Quebec society. I am proud of all the work accomplished. It is therefore with serenity that I am preparing for this transition."