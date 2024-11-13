1 dead, 1 seriously injured after truck collides with car in Becancour

A collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car resulted in one fatality and one serious injury on Wednesday afternoon in Bécancour, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

Emergency services were called to the scene of this major collision at the intersection of Route 263 and Bouvreuils Road, in Bécancour, at around 1:15 p.m.

“According to preliminary information, the truck driver crossed Route 263 from Bouvreuils and collided with a car already travelling southbound on route 263, in a 90 km/h zone,” a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) news release reads.

The two occupants of the car were taken to hospital. The passenger, a 79-year-old woman, was in critical condition and eventually succumbed to her injuries, while the driver, an octogenarian, was seriously injured.

The truck driver was not injured.

Route 263 was still closed to traffic at 4:13 p.m. in both directions, between Bouvreuils and Milans Road, for an indefinite period, so as not to interfere with the work of SQ investigators at the scene of the collision.

The SQ investigation is continuing.