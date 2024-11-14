Montreal business hit by gunfire

A business in Montreal's west end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough was targeted by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about the sound of an alarm going off on Gouin Boulevard near Robitaille Street.

"When officered arrived on the scene, they located at least one projectile impact on a store window," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A shell casing was found on the ground."

There were no reported injuries, and a security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

There have been no arrests.