MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal business hit by gunfire

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    A business in Montreal's west end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough was targeted by gunfire early Thursday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about the sound of an alarm going off on Gouin Boulevard near Robitaille Street.

    "When officered arrived on the scene, they located at least one projectile impact on a store window," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A shell casing was found on the ground."

    There were no reported injuries, and a security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

    There have been no arrests.

