

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





At least three people were killed as two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles collided in Laval on Monday afternoon, sparking a smoky fire that could be seen for kilometres.

The Sureté du Quebec said the heavy trucks were heading west on Highway 440 near Highway 15 when they crashed at 3:35 p.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the pileup, but one Laval firefighter said one of the truck drivers was not able to brake in time and hit another vehicle.

At least two passenger vehicles, including one appearing to be an SUV or a minivan, were crushed underneath the 18-wheelers in the collision.

One SUV rolled on its side and hit the fence between the highway and the service road, while a small black car spun out and hit the fence but remained upright.

One of the trucks then caught fire, and the flames spread to the other truck and another passenger vehicle.

The trucks were carrying food, but at least one of the vehicles was carrying propane tanks.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and shut all westbound lanes of Highway 440, and those lanes will remain closed for several hours.

Initially only one lane of eastbound Highway 440 was closed, but police later closed all of its lanes as well.

Police could not say which vehicles were carrying the people who were killed.