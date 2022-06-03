Threats force evacuation of 2 South Shore schools; police investigating

Two schools on Montreal's South Shore were evacuated Friday morning after they both received a "threat to school personnel," police say.

At the École secondaire de la Magdeleine in La Prairie, students are being sent home, the school service centre said in an update on Facebook.

"Rest assured that the situation is under control and we will keep you updated as soon as possible," wrote the Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries.

École Louis-Philippe-Paré, a high school roughly 30 kilometres west in Châteauguay, was also evacuated due to the same threat, according to Jacinthe Laferrière, a spokesperson for Roussillon police.

Police are on the scene at both locations to investigate the threat and are asking parents to avoid the areas.

No arrests have been made.

École Louis-Philippe-Paré. (Credit: Google Maps)

This is the second time École secondaire de la Magdeleine has received threats this week. Wednesday, the school was closed following reports of a possibly armed person in the area.

The next day, investigators arrested two students.

"Two weapons that turned out to be toy guns were seized and the file will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) for evaluation," police state.

It is not yet known if the two minors will face any charges.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.