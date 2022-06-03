Threats force evacuation of 2 South Shore schools

Two schools on Montreal's South Shore were evacuated Friday morning after they both received a "threat to school personnel," police say.

Students at the École secondaire de la Magdeleine in La Prairie were sent home after the school received an email threat.

École Louis-Philippe-Paré, a high school roughly 30 kilometres west in Châteauguay, was also evacuated due to the same threat, according to Jacinthe Laferrière, a spokesperson for Roussillon police.

École Louis-Philippe-Paré. (Credit: Google Maps)

Police said late Friday afternoon they responded to both schools but not threat was found.

No arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

The Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries said more information will follow in the coming days about how students can retrieve their personal belongings and retake their final exams.

This is the second time École secondaire de la Magdeleine has received threats this week. Wednesday, the school was closed following reports of a possibly armed person in the area.

The next day, investigators arrested two students.

"Two weapons that turned out to be toy guns were seized and the file will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) for evaluation," police state.

It is not yet known if the two minors will face any charges.