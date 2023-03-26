Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still without power Sunday afternoon

Nearly 6,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power as of Sunday afternoon after a spring snowstorm brought heavy snow and strong winds.

Utility crews have been working to restore power all day. There were 33,000 customers without power this morning.

The Montérégie, Lanaudière, and Laurentides regions were the most affected.

As of 3:30 p.m. there were 3,631 people in the dark in Lanaudière,155 in Montérégie and 1,766 in in the Laurentides

There was only one outage in Montreal early Sunday morning, affecting 35 customers. By mid-morning, that figure dwindled to one.

Several outages began shortly after midnight due to equipment failures.

A Hydro-Quebec spokesman says the weight of the snow sent tree branches bending and crashing down onto power lines.

In Ontario, more than 6,000 people are still without power in the aftermath of the same storm system, according to Hydro One.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Quebec City and surrounding areas Sunday.

Montreal is expected to see periods of rain with a high of 6 C, washing away the previous day's slushy snow.

The spring storm has left significant snowfall amounts (in cm):

Laurentians: 15 to 20

Lanaudière: 20

Charlevoix: 21

Laurentians Wildlife Reserve: 20

Quebec City: 10 to 15

Abitibi: 10

Mauricie: 5 to 10

Beauce: 5 to 10

Montreal: 5#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/tfl9dUNx67 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 26, 2023

-With files from The Canadian Press.