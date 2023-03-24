Spring is here! Get ready for cones, construction and closures in Montreal

Road closure in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closure in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon