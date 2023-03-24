Spring is here! Get ready for cones, construction and closures in Montreal

Spring has come and with the annual appearance of flowers, leafy folliage and orange cones in construction zones.

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should not that work on highways 13 and 15 and in the Saint-Pierre Interchange will result in road closures.

These and the other following areas are best to be avoided.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 North between Exit 2 (Hickmore Street) and the entrance from Highway 40 East.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9 p.m.:

The Hickmore and Louis-A.-Amos entrance

The ramps leading from Highway 520 east and west to Highway 13 north.

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 South between Exit 6 (A-40) and the Courval Street entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10 p.m.:

The ramps leading from Highway 40 east and west to Highway 13 south.

The ramps leading from Highway 520 east and west to Highway 13 south.

Closings on Highway 13 in Chomedey from March 24 to 26, 2023.

HIGHWAY 15

On Saturday, from 4 a.m. to midnight, the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 north, between exit 58 (Île des Soeurs, A-10 west / downtown) and the Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the Nuns' Island entrance will be closed.

Closures in Nuns Island on March 25, 2023.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the ramp leading from Route 138 east (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 West to the airport.

Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from March 24 to 27, 2023. MONTREAL-TORONTO BOULEVARD

From Saturday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Montréal-Toronto Blvd. westbound, between Saint-Jacques and des Érables streets.

REMINDER

In Kirkland, one lane of the Highway 40 west service road will be closed between the Sainte-Marie Road on-ramp and Jean-Yves Street, until Tuesday, March 28.

In Kirkland, Exit 49 (Chemin Sainte-Marie) of Highway 40 west will be closed from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily until Tuesday, March 28.

In the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and future network closures.