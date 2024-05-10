Boucherville fire sends 2 to hospital

Two men are in hospital after a fire at a home in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. Friday about the flames on de la Perrière Sud Street.

"A man in his 50s was transported to hospital," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "We fear for his life."

A second victim, a man in his 20s, was treated for smoke inhalation.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the fire.