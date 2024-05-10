MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boucherville fire sends 2 to hospital

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Two men are in hospital after a fire at a home in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. Friday about the flames on de la Perrière Sud Street.

    "A man in his 50s was transported to hospital," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "We fear for his life."

    A second victim, a man in his 20s, was treated for smoke inhalation.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the fire.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan

    Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News