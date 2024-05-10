MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Highway 40

    A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
    A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Friday on the highway near Morgan Boulevard.

    "The motorcyclist collided with the truck, which was moving at a slow speed in the extreme right lane," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a spokesperson with the SQ.

    The victim was unconscious when he was transported to hospital, and officers are waiting for a medical update.

    Investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the collision.

    One lane is open eastbound in the area.

