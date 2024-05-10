Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Highway 40

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Friday on the highway near Morgan Boulevard.

"The motorcyclist collided with the truck, which was moving at a slow speed in the extreme right lane," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a spokesperson with the SQ.

The victim was unconscious when he was transported to hospital, and officers are waiting for a medical update.

Investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the collision.

One lane is open eastbound in the area.