    Man in critical condition after downtown Montreal stabbing

    A 52-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Cabot Square.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday in the park, located on Sainte-Catherine Street and Atwater Avenue.

    "When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body with a sharp object."

    He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

    "A conflict would have degenerated between the victim and possibly two suspects," Chèvrefils said. "The suspects fled the scene before the arrival of the police."

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

    Chèvrefils notes the victim is known to police.

