Thieves caught on video stealing giant nutcracker from Montreal restaurant

A restaurant in Little Italy had a piece of its holiday cheer ripped from it's front porch a week before Christmas.

Ratafia restaurant's owners swung by their establishment on Sunday night when their shop in Little Italy was closed and noticed something was missing.

The charming nutcracker that stood proudly in its chef hat with a tray of cookies near the front door to the delight of all in the holiday spirit, had been ripped from its pedestal.

The couple went inside immediately to check their exterior security camera footage to see what had happened.

"They came around 7:20, tried to steal it, couldn't, and then came back around 40 minutes later with wire cutters, clipped it and took it away," said co-owner Jared Tuck.

Video of the theft in progress shows one of the two people working on removing the nutcracker after failing earlier while the other is on lookout.

The nutcracker in question was discovered in the basement when they moved in. It had become something residents and passersby noticed right away.

"We use it every year," said Tuck. "We kind of find it's a little bit iconic because people go by and they take pictures of it and little kids point it out. They think it's super cute."

Being on St. Laurent Boulevard, staff at the restaurant are not naive. They knew before putting it up to secure it with wire to ensure weather or the disreputable would not remove it.

"You'd have to be pretty motivated to steal it when it's wrapped so much, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday," said Tuck.

Co-owner Jared Tuck said people took pictures and children pointed when passing Ratafia's pastry chef nutcracker that was stolen on Sunday from outside of the business. SOURCE: Ratafia restaurant

NOT WORTH A POLICE REPORT

Tuck owns the restaurant with his girlfriend Sandra Forcier. The couple employes five pastry chefs who all take turns creating the selection of desserts and refined dishes.

Tuck said the reason the restaurant even has a camera outside is because the business's front door was smashed in August and thieves made off with some cash and some electronics.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a report was filed, but for insurance purposes, Tuck knows it's often not worth it to report vandalism such as the nutcracker theft.

"That probably cost us about $1,500 to replace that door, and that is even under our deductible for insurance so it's not worth it," he said.

'PEOPLE STEAL ANYTHING THAT'S NOT BOLTED DOWN'

If any restaurant owner in Montreal filed a police report for each theft, the force would likely have to hire a dedicated squad.

"People steal anything pretty much that's not bolted down, unfortunately," said Tuck. "We 've been talking to other restaurants, and it's pretty much the same thing."

Tuck said the following are just some of the things that have been stolen in the past year: A palm tree, two giant plants, candle holders, and receipt trays.

"We had a soap dispenser stolen on Friday, and then on Wednesday, we went to Ikea and purchased another one, and it was stolen on Saturday," said Tuck.

Signage, recycling bins, umbrellas, paintings and even the portable rope lines for crowd control have been taken from Brutopia brew pub on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal.

"Everything gets stolen. When we decorate, we specifically put nice things up behind the bar because they'll be gone," said managing partner Jeff Picard.

All holiday decorations within reach of the general public consistently need to be replaced, said Picard.

"Everything that's not locked up will disappear at some point," said Picard. "Things definitely disappear."

Part of the problem, Tuck said, is that people don't see the people that are working to make the restaurant special.

"People don't associate the business with the person," said Tuck. "We work really hard in general but especially to make the place welcoming and add a bit of energy and charm to the neighbourhood."

In addition, when staff decorated for Halloween in October, the two biggest pumpkins were found smashed shortly after.

"It obviously sucks because it comes out of my pocket, but we're two young people that started a business, and I think it's really just a question of respect," said Tuck. "We have really great clients, but, even then, things go missing in our business all the time."

For staff at Ratafia restaurant, they would just like their charming doorman back on his post where he belongs.