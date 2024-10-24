Man in hospital after shooting in Montreal apartment

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting inside an apartment in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11 p.m. Wednesday about a man injured by gunfire in the home on Saint-Zotique Street near de Chailly Street.

Once on site, officers located the victim, who had upper body injuries.

"The victim was conscious and taken to hospital," said Mariane Allard Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

His life is not considered to be in danger.

"According to the first information we have, at least one suspect left in a vehicle," she adds.

Allard Morin notes that at the time of the incident, a 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were inside the home but were not injured.

A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.