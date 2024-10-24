MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in hospital after shooting in Montreal apartment

    A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting inside an apartment in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting inside an apartment in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting inside an apartment in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11 p.m. Wednesday about a man injured by gunfire in the home on Saint-Zotique Street near de Chailly Street.

    Once on site, officers located the victim, who had upper body injuries.

    "The victim was conscious and taken to hospital," said Mariane Allard Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    His life is not considered to be in danger.

    "According to the first information we have, at least one suspect left in a vehicle," she adds.

    Allard Morin notes that at the time of the incident, a 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were inside the home but were not injured.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News