Temperatures to plummet after Montreal's warm start to fall

High temperatures have been trending in Montreal this season, but that could soon come to an end.

The normal high in the region for this time of year is 10 C, but this mid-October has brought soaring temperatures as high as 24 C.

The warmer weather could end as the mercury moves down and approaches seasonal normals into the weekend, starting with showers and a low of 8 C Wednesday night.

A daytime high of 13 C is expected for Thursday before the temperature hits a low of 2 C Thursday night.

However, skies will clear just in time to bring sunshine for Friday, with a daytime high of 11 C.

As for the weekend, Montrealers will have perfect conditions to get cosy. A rainy Saturday is on its way with a high of 12 C.

Cloudy skies and a seasonal daytime high of 7 C is expected on Sunday.

But Montrealers may want their puffers come Sunday night, as the city hits an overnight low of -5 C.