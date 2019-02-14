

CTV Montreal





Over-sized shoulders in metal, fake-fur and vinyl are all part of the new fashion exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is famous for dressing artists like David Bowie, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, but he also created costumes for theatre.

The world premiere of the collection called Thierry Mugler: Couturissime unveils works of wearable art, arriving at the MMFA on March 2.

Watch Christine Long’s report, above, for details on the exhibit – and more!