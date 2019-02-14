Featured Video
Thierry Mugler's wearable art collection 'Couturissime' on display at MMFA in March
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 8:57PM EST
Over-sized shoulders in metal, fake-fur and vinyl are all part of the new fashion exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is famous for dressing artists like David Bowie, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, but he also created costumes for theatre.
The world premiere of the collection called Thierry Mugler: Couturissime unveils works of wearable art, arriving at the MMFA on March 2.
Watch Christine Long’s report, above, for details on the exhibit – and more!
Latest Montreal News
- Man says his car was heavily damaged by snow removal vehicle in Ahuntsic
- Montrealer says she was deliberately plowed in
- Fertility breakthrough: CHUM researchers discover why embryos from IVF often have defects
- Cocaine smuggler Ray Kanho gunned down in Laval
- CAQ facing heavy criticism for offering pre-kindergarten to all four-year-olds