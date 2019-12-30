MONTREAL -- Connoisseurs of fast-food fried chicken in Quebec City are in mourning today: the last remaining Kentucky Fried Chicken in the region shut down on Sunday.

Employees at the KFC - or PFK as it's called in Quebec, for Poulet Frit Kentucky - on Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd. in Quebec City say they found out at the end of their shifts Sunday that the Canadian arm of KFC, based in Calgary, was closing the outlet effective immediately.

In November, two other KFC outlets in Quebec City closed their doors, leaving only the Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd. location that shut down Sunday.

The Syndicat de Metallos, the union that represents workers at the restaurant, decried the sudden closing, noting that it came with no notice during the holiday period.

"Management did not even deign to notify the union or the workers," said Guy Gendron, president of Local 9400 of the Syndicat des Metallos. "It is very sad for dozens of workers, some of whom had decades of service with the company."

Gendron said the union would make sure that the affected employees receive all the compensation to which they are entitled, including severance pay.

