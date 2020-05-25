MONTREAL -- Montreal retail stores reopened today after about 10 weeks, including the downtown shopping drag of Ste-Catherine St., and mask-wearing shoppers said they'd been a little nervous about what to expect -- would other people crowd too closely, or would they keep their distance?

Most reported they were pleasantly surprised -- it was calm and people were respectful. But that doesn't mean it felt back to normal.

"I'm not sure that we want to necessarily, for the rest of time, see sales associates with visors on and almost medical-looking [gear]," said retail strategist Carl Boutet.

"I'm sure we're going to come around to ways that are more customer-friendly, warmer, creative," to limit the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Watch the video above to see some scenes from Ste-Catherine on the first day after reopening.