

The Canadian Press





A crash-prone ferry whose service life came to an end after it ran into a Quebec wharf this year will be given a new life as a diving destination and aquatic habitat.

The MV Apollo, removed from service last March, will be turned into an artificial reef for scuba-diving enthusiasts in Godbout, Que., on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

The municipality says it has concluded a deal with the provincial Crown corporation that oversees ferry service in Quebec and a non-profit organization, the Societe Apollo de Godbout.

The plan is to sink the ship in the bay next summer, once the project has received approval from Transport Canada and Environment Canada.

The Societe des traversiers du Quebec bought the second-hand ferry in January at a cost of $2.1 million to replace the MV F.-A.-Gauthier, which has been out of service for months.

The Apollo had previously been operated by Labrador Marine, sailing between northwestern Newfoundland and Quebec's Lower North Shore.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.