MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two more Quebec solidaire employees quit in same week party co-spokesperson resigns

    Quebec Solidaire co-speaker Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks at a press conference, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher Quebec Solidaire co-speaker Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks at a press conference, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher
    Share

    Following the sudden departure this week of Québec Solidaire's co-spokesperson, Émilise Lessard-Therrien, two of the party's staffers have resigned.

    Communications director Gabrielle Brais-Harvey and assistant general manager, Keena Grégoire, have left their positions, Noovo Info reported on Friday.

    "Ms. Brais-Harvey and Mr. Grégoire have contributed their heart and energy to our party for many years, whether as activists or employees. They have been dedicated to helping the Solidaire project and ideas take root across Quebec, and have helped bring our organization to where it is today," said QS general manager Myriam Fortin, in an email.

    In a Facebook post, Brais-Harvey said that after 12 years serving the party, it was time to find another person "who has the energy to lead the party through these turbulent times. This is no longer my case."

    The former communications director added that the last few days had been difficult for her and ended her post with words of encouragement for QS supporters to "not give up."

    Lessard-Therrien announced on Monday that she was stepping down, writing in a lengthy social media post that she was completely exhausted. The party announced Thursday that Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie would take over the role.

    With files from Noovo Info

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News