Two more Quebec solidaire employees quit in same week party co-spokesperson resigns

Following the sudden departure this week of Québec Solidaire's co-spokesperson, Émilise Lessard-Therrien, two of the party's staffers have resigned.

Communications director Gabrielle Brais-Harvey and assistant general manager, Keena Grégoire, have left their positions, Noovo Info reported on Friday.

"Ms. Brais-Harvey and Mr. Grégoire have contributed their heart and energy to our party for many years, whether as activists or employees. They have been dedicated to helping the Solidaire project and ideas take root across Quebec, and have helped bring our organization to where it is today," said QS general manager Myriam Fortin, in an email.

In a Facebook post, Brais-Harvey said that after 12 years serving the party, it was time to find another person "who has the energy to lead the party through these turbulent times. This is no longer my case."

The former communications director added that the last few days had been difficult for her and ended her post with words of encouragement for QS supporters to "not give up."

Lessard-Therrien announced on Monday that she was stepping down, writing in a lengthy social media post that she was completely exhausted. The party announced Thursday that Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie would take over the role.

